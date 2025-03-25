Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,635 Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 136.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 274,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE HG opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HG

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,594.43. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.