Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 237,682 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 362.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 386,636 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBTG opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

