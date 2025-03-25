Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,481,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at $16,159,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 758,449 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.