Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.77%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. This trade represents a 26.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363 shares in the company, valued at $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

