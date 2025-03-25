Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

