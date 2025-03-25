Intech Investment Management LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 279.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 548,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.