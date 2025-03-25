Intech Investment Management LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Arvinas by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Arvinas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $592.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.