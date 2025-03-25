Intech Investment Management LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAS. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,528.50. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $197,696. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.2 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

