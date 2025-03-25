Intech Investment Management LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

