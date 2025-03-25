Intech Investment Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,053,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $19,493,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

