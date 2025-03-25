Intech Investment Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.27. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Report on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.