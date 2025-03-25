Intech Investment Management LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $6,528,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.40.

NYSE:SAM opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.10 and a 1-year high of $339.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.27.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

