Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $236,120,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $254.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

