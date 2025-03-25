Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 156.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $434,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Up 3.6 %

First Advantage stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 466.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

