Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 612,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 173,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

BZH opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $694.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

