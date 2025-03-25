Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $447,000 in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 96.7% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at $54,584,992.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.