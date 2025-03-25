Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $484,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $281.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

