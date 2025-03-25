Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

