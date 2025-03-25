Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on German American Bancorp

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,086 shares of company stock valued at $42,621. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.