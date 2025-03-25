Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

