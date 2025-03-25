Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,289 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. KBC Group NV lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.