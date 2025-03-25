Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,239 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

