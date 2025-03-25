Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 585,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

