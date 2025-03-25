Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,729,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,451,000 after acquiring an additional 362,888 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 765,250 shares during the period. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,286,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 695,109 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

