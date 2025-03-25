iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMXF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

