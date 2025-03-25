iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 14.6 %

BATS EZU opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

