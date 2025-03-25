iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

