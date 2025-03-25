iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

BATS:ITA opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $159.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

