JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $93,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 154,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

