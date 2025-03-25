JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

