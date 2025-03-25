Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

