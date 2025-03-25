Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

