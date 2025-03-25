Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 308.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

KLIC stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.25 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

