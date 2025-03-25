Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of Limbach worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limbach Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

