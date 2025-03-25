MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 183,343 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $12,170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $100.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

