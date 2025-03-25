Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 258.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.99. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

