Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 14,971 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 98,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5,845.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 118,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

