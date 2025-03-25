Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

