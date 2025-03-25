Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

