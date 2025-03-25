Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 72,457 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

