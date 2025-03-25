Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 358,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BrightView by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Stock Up 1.2 %

BrightView stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

