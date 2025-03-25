Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the third quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE INFA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

