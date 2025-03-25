Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,445.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 441,116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $8,830,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.1 %

DINO opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.