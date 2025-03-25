Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in NICE by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $7,433,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in NICE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

