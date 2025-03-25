Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

MTZ stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

