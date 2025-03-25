Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CorVel by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $3,824,115. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

