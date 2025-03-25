Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

