Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.99 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

