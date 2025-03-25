Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

