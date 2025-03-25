Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

CYTK stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $75.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,980.32. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,949,275. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

